A fish named Fred opens 8th brand store at Brent Cross Shopping Centre, London

A fish named Fred is delighted to announce the opening of its latest brand store, welcoming customers from December 2024 in the vibrant Brent Cross Shopping Centre in London.

Known for its quirky designs and colorful menswear, A fish named Fred is proud to join the impressive roster of retailers at one of London’s most iconic shopping destinations. Brent Cross Shopping Centre is home to department stores such as M&S, John Lewis, and Fenwick, offering an extensive range of fashion, home goods, and beauty products. The center also features leading footwear brands like Skechers and Timberland, cutting-edge Apple technology, literary gems from Waterstones, and much more.

Credits: A fish named Fred

“Our brand philosophy centers on creating unforgettable experiences, and we couldn’t imagine a better location for our newest store,” says Rob Schalker, founder and CEO of A fish named Fred. “Brent Cross is a hub of style and innovation, and we’re proud to bring our unique touch to this vibrant shopping community.”

Visitors to the new store will find the full A fish named Fred collection, bursting with warm colors, playful prints, and the unmistakable flair that defines the brand. Whether you’re looking for a standout piece or a complete wardrobe refresh, the new store promises every visitor a unique and exciting experience.

Credits: A fish named Fred

The opening of this flagship store marks a significant milestone in A fish named Fred’s global expansion as the brand continues to share its joyful and unconventional approach to fashion with the world. Discover the Fred way of life today at Brent Cross Shopping Centre!

Location:

London

Unit Y13 Brent Cross

London NW4 3FP

Opening Hours:

Monday: 10:00–20:00

Tuesday: 10:00–20:00

Wednesday: 10:00–20:00

Thursday: 10:00–20:00

Friday: 10:00–20:00

Saturday: 10:00–20:00

Sunday: 12:00–18:00

