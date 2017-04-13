A virtual look inside House of Denim | Denim City

House of Denim is the first platform of its kind, dedicated craftsmanship and innovation in the denim industry. The headquarters of this Dutch knowledge institute, Denim City, is located in De Hallen: a hotspot in the Western part of Amsterdam. Denim City houses its own jean workshop, a laundry 'Blue Lab', an archive and even a store. Additionally, the denim hub acts the home base for students of the first and only Jean School in the world.

Anyone paying a visit to the Denim City Boutique, which is opened Wednesdays to Sundays, must first cross through the denim workshop space first. This short, but impactful stroll, drives the realization home that this is the ultimate denim destination.

Curious to see what the Denim City HQ looks like? Then take a look inside the denim hotspot with FashionUnited: House of Denim I Denim City HQ.

Instruction & tips: The interactive tour consists of six 360-degrees photos, which will lead you from the entrance (photo 1) to the workshop (photo 2 and 3), the boutique (photo 4), the archive (photo 5) and the laundry ‘Blue Lab’ (photo 6). Each photo contains interactive elements, incluidng pictures, videos or audio. Click on the buttons to unlock the content. Discovered everything there is to see? Then click on the arrow-tag to navigate to the next photo. Don’t forget to turn on your sound!

The 360-degree photos were shot with a camera which is capable of filming all angles of a space at once. To view all these different angles, scroll the mouse on a desktop computer or swipe the screen on a tablet or smartphone.

House of Denim | Denim City House of Denim was founded by James Veenhoff and Mariëtte Hoitink in 2009. The denim guru and the owner of recruitment and consultancy agency HTNK have been working together to create a more sustainable denim industry ever since 2006, with their motto being ‘Towards a brighter blue’. As Veenhoff said in an earlier interview with FashionUnited NL, the production of one pair of jeans requires 7.000 litres of water. “We were wondering what it takes to change the world. The answer turned out to be education, research and innovation, entrepreneurship and networking.” House of Denim is also the organizer or the Amsterdam Denim Days and the Global Denim Awards.

360-degree content, photos and videos: Inge Beekmans for FashionUnited