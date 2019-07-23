Abercrombie & Fitch's Gilly Hicks line expands its return to brick and mortar retail

Abercrombie & Fitch is bringing its Gilly Hicks label back to life. The company had originally began to faze out its intimates label Gilly Hicks by Hollister in 2013 with the closure of all of its retail stores while continuing online sales. However, the company brought the line back to Hollister stores due to customer demand in 2017.

Since 2017, Gilly Hicks has been carried in all Hollister stores with two standalone stores in Honolulu, HI and Garden City, NY.

Now, Abercrombie & Fitch announced its plan to continue its expansion of Gilly Hicks retail operations with the opening of four new standalone locations.

One of the four locations will be at flexible retail concept BrandBox, located in Tysons, VA. The platform will provide the label with marketing, programming and retail analytics data to help Gilly Hicks to grow traffic and customer engagement within the location.

The three other locations are pop-up stores in Miami, FL, Cerritos, CA and Friendswood, TX.

“These Gilly Hicks pop-ups introduce new, engaging experiences for our customers, and create greater brand awareness. As part of our test-and-learn approach, we’re looking forward to seeing how customers respond to Gilly in these unique and innovative formats,” said president of global brands at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, Kristin Scott, in a statement.