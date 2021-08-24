Adidas Yeezy Boost are the most resold trainers globally, according to study

Teaming up with resale platform StockX, price comparison site Uswitch has released a study revealing which trainer models are the most resold online and which are the most profitable.

Trainers have increasingly become collector items instead of actual footwear with trainer fans going to great lengths to get their hands on limited designs, changing the sneaker market dramatically. According to a study last year by Cowen Equity Research, the global sneaker resale market could reach 30 billion dollars by the year 2030 due to investor interest and growing supply sources.

Buyers are discovering the potential substantial profit in buying up popular trainer models and later reselling them for higher price margins. Working with StockX, Uswitch looked into which styles, in particular, are the best selling on the resale site, sharing a list of the 20 top models, including an added look into which bring in the most profit.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 came out on top, with a total of 70,555 resales through the StockX platform. Released in collaboration with Kanye West in 2017, the shoe holds an average resale price of 206 pounds only 20 pounds more than its retail price.

Image: Uswitch

The Jordan 11 Retro Jubilee 25th Anniversary model came in a close second, with 69,440 resales and an average resale price of 149 pounds.

More notably, the fourth most popular model the Jordan 1 Retro High in dark mocha was found with an average resale price of 215 pounds with a significant 122 pound increase from its retail value.

The Jordan 1 Retro High White University Blue, however, was found to be the most profitable trainer on the resale site, with an average resale value of 222 pounds the shoe topping its retail price by 100 pounds. The shoe, released by Nike earlier this year, has a colour scheme based on the colours of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where Michael Jordan attended.

Yeezy Slides also made their way on to both lists, with the Purelowest model bringing in an average profit of 105 pounds and placed 15th as most resold. With a considerable 96 pound profit, the Resin design placed two spots lower on the most resold list.