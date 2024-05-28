Alice + Olivia opens store in Mykonos

American fashion brand Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet is continuing its international expansion with the opening of a pop-up store on the Greek Island of Mykonos for the summer.

Located in the island's premiere shopping district of Mykonos Downtown on Matogianni Street, the store marks the brand’s second freestanding European retail location, adding to the 31 US domestic locations.

Alice + Olivia store in Mykonos Credits: Alice + Olivia

The pop-up will be open for six months and offers Alice + Olivia’s spring/summer 2024 collection, featuring summer cocktail dresses with bold florals and bright colours, alongside the brand's tailoring and denim ranges.

