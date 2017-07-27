Amazon launches The Fix

In their continued quest for retail domination, Amazon has launched private accessories label The Fix. The Fix is a collection of affordable handbags and shoes based on designer trends of the moment, with price points between 49 dollars and 69 dollars.

Amazon Fashion's director Kate Dimmock was quoted saying to WWD: "“Our customer is really looking for a great hit of style — something that’s on-trend. They have an accessible price point and are well made. That was really a challenge. We are all about a breadth of selection, it’s really a key part of Amazon’s identity, and another key aspect for us with new styles releasing monthly.”

While Amazon is very mum about their customer demographics, they are hoping this line will appeal to women of all ages and incomes so they can continue to generate their multi-billion dollar revenues.

Amazon has been unstoppable lately. The company recently added Whole Foods to their portfolio for 13.7 billion dollars. This finally gives Amazon a level of presence in physical stores, as well as accomplishing their long-desired goal of selling more groceries.