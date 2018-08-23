Amazon starts selling apparel and sportswear in Brazil

Amazon is expanding its operations in Brazil. Last Wednesday (August 22), the e-tailer added clothing, accessories and sportswear to its Brazilian marketplace. More than 300,000 products from hundreds of local and international brands are available. To celebrate the launch, discounts of up to 70 percent are being offered.

Featured brands include Alpargatas’ Havaianas and Grendene’s Melissa, but high end labels are available as well, including Gloria Coelho, Reinaldo Lourenço and Farm.

As in other countries, Amazon will not be selling the products itself, but rather providing a marketplace for retailers. Only books and Kindle e-readers are handled directly by Amazon.