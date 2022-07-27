Amazon to raise its prices in the UK and Europe

Amazon’s Prime membership, a paid subscriptions service that gives users access to additional services such as same day delivery, will become more expensive in Europe by as much as 43 percent.

According to the Wall Street Journal the e-commerce giant cites inflation for coming price increases for Prime customers in UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. In the UK subscription fees will jump from 79 pounds to 95 pounds. In Germany and France fees will increase 20 euros from 69,90 to 89,90 euros. Germany is Amazon’s second largest market after the US.

Amazon is not the only retailer battling increased operational costs, but to date has not made significant changes to its fee structure.

Earlier this year Amazon reported its first quarterly loss in seven years, as it navigates higher wages and rising gas and energy costs.

The price change announcement came shortly before Amazon is set to post its Q2 earnings results.