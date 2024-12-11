Applied Nutrition opens pop-up with Yelir

Applied Nutrition, the global sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, has opened its first-ever pop-up at Liverpool One in partnership with performance-wear fashion brand Yelir.

The pop-up, located on Liverpool One’s Paradise Street until mid-January 2025, has been designed to bring together wellness and style in a unique shopping experience, showcasing Applied Nutrition’s popular range of products, including pre-workout supplements, protein powders, and vitamins, alongside Yelir’s performance range.

Applied Nutrition x Yelir pop-up at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One

Thomas Ryder, chief executive of Applied Nutrition, said in a statement: “There is growing recognition of the role nutrition plays in health and wellbeing, so this pop-up is a great opportunity to engage with consumers during the busiest trade time of year for retail and then at the beginning of January when people are looking for advice and new health products to help them start their new fitness journey.

“The partnership with Yelir, another leading brand from the North West, further adds to the experience, and there is no better place to bring our two brands together than the powerhouse that is Liverpool One.”

Applied Nutrition x Yelir pop-up at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One

Rob Deacon, director of asset management at Grosvenor, added: “Delivering compelling short-term activations while championing best-in-class local and online brands such as Applied Nutrition and Yelir is one of our key commitments. It is this innovative and agile leasing strategy, paired with our leading line-up of national and multinational brands, that reinforces why Liverpool One is a leading retail and entertainment destination in Europe.”

Applied Nutrition x Yelir pop-up at Liverpool One Credits: Liverpool One