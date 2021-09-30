Arket continues expansion in China with first physical store

Stockholm lifestyle brand Arket will be opening its first store in China today, bringing its Scandinavian product selection to the mainland market for the first time physically since its online launch in autumn 2020.

Located in the Taikoo Li Sunlitun shopping centre in Beijing’s Chaoyang District, the store is set to stock a wide range of fashion, accessories, interior and home items. It also features Arket’s Nordic-inspired coffee shop, based on the ground floor of the store, stocked with speciality coffee from around the world.

“We are honoured to have had such an amazing reception in China over the past year,” said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Arket’s managing director, in a release. “We have been looking forward to meeting our customers in person and are very happy to finally be able to invite them into our world. We want to appeal to all senses and have designed the store to be a space that is warm and welcoming, where you can slow down and enjoy the moment.”

The Beijing store spans over 860 square metres, with two floors designed in Arket’s signature, minimalist style. The full assortment includes ready-to-wear, accessories, sportswear, travel items, childrenswear, toys and baby products, kitchenware, home textiles and decorations.

Its launch is the latest step in the brand’s expansion into Asian markets, following its two recent store openings in South Korea, with one located in Seoul.