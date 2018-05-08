Arket continues expansion with Liverpool store

H&M brand Arket is continuing to roll out its concept store in the UK with its first flagship outside of the south east of England in Liverpool.

Set to open in August, the Liverpool flagship will mark the brand’s fifth store in the UK, following three openings in London on Regent Street, Covent Garden and Westfield Stratford City, and its most recent store in Bluewater, Kent.

The 8,600 square foot Liverpool store will be located on Paradise Street, Liverpool One and will span across two floors and will feature its “modern-day market” of products for men, women, children and the home. It will also include a vegetarian café based on the New Nordic Food Manifesto.

Arket’s managing director Lars Axelsson, said in a statement: "We entered the UK with two great central locations in London last autumn, followed by an opening in East London earlier this year. Liverpool One is an innovative and inspiring shopping destination and we feel very excited about the opportunity to meet new customers and to expand our presence in the UK.”

Alison Clegg, director, asset management at Grosvenor Europe, added in an e-mail: “The signing of Arket secures one of Europe’s most interesting new brands for Liverpool One. Their presence adds even more appeal to our offer, which is unique in the North West and one of the most compelling in the UK.”

The signing of Arket follows the recent announcement that fellow H&M Group brand, Cos, is also going to open a regional flagship store at Liverpool One.

Arket is currently available online in 18 European markets with flagships in Copenhagen, Brussels, Munich and Amsterdam.

