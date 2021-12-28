Asos Trends Report 2021 predicts Boxing Day surge

Asos has released its 2021 Trends Report, and has predicted a surge of 16 million people looking for sales on Boxing Day.

The report surveyed 2,000 UK adults.

Data from Asos’ 2021 Trends Report has predicted that the British customer will have spent an average of 136 pounds per person on Boxing Day, with 2.1 billion pounds to be added to the UK economy.

Online shopping, however, was predicted to be the most popular, with 23 percent of the surveyed respondents preferring to do rather than stand outside in queues.

The largest portion of bargain hunters are looking to be the Gen Z and Millennial generation. 67 percent planned on looking at sales, with jeans, coats and trainers their ideal purchases.

Styles such as oversized fits are favoured amongst 18 to 35 year olds, with 24 percent saying they will be wearing it in 2022. Oversized clothes accounted for 60 percent of male jersey tops sales.

20 percent of 18 to 35 year olds replied that they will look for bold and bright colours.. There was a 135 percent increase in women’s flares sold last year, further compounding on the rise of 90s fashion.

“90s trends are still massively popular among 20 somethings who didn’t get to experience flares and crop tops the last time around,” said commercial design and visual director at Asos, Vanessa Spence. “We’re also going to see 00s trends have a revival next year, so expect low rise jeans, double denim and mini skirts to feature in lots of edits. If you need inspiration after living lockdown in muted colours, pop bright colours were seen all across the catwalks in recent shows so are going to be huge in 2022.”

Asos saw a surge in popularity for 90s styles on its Marketplace site, with searches for ‘halter top’ up +37,437 percent.

Other trends that will remain popular in the coming year are the bold green colour that has dominated 2021, with pink colours also seeing a resurgence. Lipsticks, which saw cult favourites such as the Mac Velvet Teddy drive sales in 2021 will continue to be a big seller, with lip gloss also coming to the forefront.

There has also been a 30 percent increase in sales of black trousers, and Asos has become a destination for bridal fashion, with over 1.5 million wedding and bridesmaids dresses sold across 113 countries. High heels have also been making a comeback, due to the end of lockdown in Britain.