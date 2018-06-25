AX | Armani Exchange opens first store outside of London

Premium fashion brand AX | Armani Exchange has opened its first UK store outside of London at the Liverpool One shopping destination.

The men’s and women’s fashion brand opened a 3,169 square foot boutique on Peter’s Lane to mark the first to launch since JD Sport Fashion plc announced it would be opening a series of premium boutiques across the UK.

Commenting on the opening, Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe said in a press release: “AX | Armani Exchange complements the lineup on Peter’s Lane, adding another designer store to Liverpool ONE’s unique offer.

“The decision by the JD Sport Fashion plc to select Liverpool One for the first new AX | Armani Exchange store outside London is a reflection of our status as the destination for global brands.”

The new store joins Reiss, Tessuti, Hugo Boss, Ted Baker and Michael Kors on Peter’s Lane, which is anchored by Beauty Bazaar Harvey Nichols and Flannels.

The opening follows recent launches from Cos, which opened its first regional store in the North West at the entrance to Liverpool One’s Peter Lane, and fellow H&M brand Arket has announced that it will open its fifth store at Liverpool One later this year.

Image: courtesy of Liverpool One