Bally unveils new visual identity in reopened Zurich store

Swiss fashion brand Bally has revealed a new visual identity at its reopened Zurich store, an extension of its brick and mortar concept initially unveiled at its New York flagship earlier this year.

It is the first store in Europe to receive the updated design, taking it further into the brand’s new era which is centred around progressing the house’s aesthetics and an evolution in design.

The refined Bally Haus concept brings together the old with the new, in a style reminiscent of an elevated apartment, present in the use of vintage furniture and modernist curiosities.

Bally, Zurich store interior. Credits: Bally.

For its 350-square-metre Zurich space, the brand focused on the use of metals and wood, incorporating Swiss design elements throughout the store that highlight the region’s culture and values.

This could be seen in repurposed Germanic-style velvet chairs, a 1968 Shogun lamp and a ‘Twilight’ standing lamp made in Switzerland by John and Samantha Ritschl-Lassoudry.

Such values could also be seen in the architecture, with natural wood utilised to honour the brand’s heritage and the environment, while oak wood parquet in a herringbone motif further adds to an industrial feeling.

According to Bally, over 90 percent of the materials used, including repurposed aluminium and eco-certified wood, pay homage to the forests in the Jura Mountains, where the brand was founded.