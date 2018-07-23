Ben Sherman to launch pop-up store in New York

UK heritage brand Ben Sherman is set to open a pop-up store in Soho, New York, in September. The 2,000 square foot location will feature ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and jewelry, as well as special limited edition pieces. Set to run throughout the Holiday season, the store will also include a stage for live in-store performances.

“After strong growth in other markets, we’re not ready to begin rebuilding the US retail presence”, said Michael DeVirgilio, president of Ben Sherman’s parent company, Marquee Brands, in a statement. “Our customer remains loyal and has been very vocal in demanding that we bring back US retail locations”, he added.

Ben Sherman is best known for the short-sleeved, button-down shirts that artists such as Miles Davis and Oscar Peterson used to wear. In honor of the brand’s most iconic item, the pop-up store in New York is set to include a “shirt bar”, where customers will be able to choose from hundreds of styles and colors.

Fans of Ben Sherman’s recent collaboration with House of Holland should also be excited to visit the pop up store in New York, as it is going to be the only retail location in the US to feature all items from the capsule collection.

Founded in 1963, the brand has passed through a number of hands. Its founder, Ben Sherman, sold the company in 1975, to move to Australia. Marquee Brands acquired the business in 2015.