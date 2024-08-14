Ben Sherman unveils new stores in Brighton and London

British heritage menswear brand Ben Sherman, owned by Marquee Brands, is opening two new mono-branded concept retail stores as part of its continued expansion plans in the UK.

The flagships see Ben Sherman returning to Brighton and Soho, London, in its latest round of retail expansions, following the opening of a pop-up store in Coal Drop Yards earlier this year.

In a statement, the menswear brand said that Brighton and Soho had been chosen for its permanent full-price retail locations as they are destinations with “deeply rooted significance” to the brand’s six-decade history.

In 1963, Ben Sherman founded his namesake shirt brand and established a factory in Brighton's Bedford Square and opened his first store called ‘Millions of Shirts Inc.,’ on Brighton’s Dukes Street, which was later followed by a store on Carnaby Street in London's Soho.

Ben Sherman Brighton store Credits: Ben Sherman

Ben Sherman continues return to the UK high street

The new 1,300 square foot Brighton store, located at 19-20 Dukes Lane, opened this week, while the 677 square foot central London store at 97 Berwick Street in Soho will open August 29.

Both stores have been designed to offer a “quintessential Ben Sherman shopping experience,” and feature its Signature and B By Ben Sherman collections. The stores will also offer a collaborative capsule collection launching in early September, though the brand has yet to release full details.

Ben Sherman Brighton store Credits: Ben Sherman

The retail expansion follows the success of dressing Team GB at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ben Sherman drew inspiration from the cultural heritage of the UK to design the athlete’s outfits, including a bomber-style jacket designed with a four-nation floral motif featuring a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, and a floral shirt styled with oxford shorts.