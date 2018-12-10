Fashionunited
 
Bershka opens first Welsh store in Cardiff
Bershka opens first Welsh store in Cardiff

Huw Hughes
International fashion retailer Bershka has opened its first Welsh store at St David’s shopping centre in Cardiff.

The new contemporary 8,500 square foot store is situated on Upper Grand Arcade, directly opposite sister brand Stradivarius which is also owned by Spanish company Inditex group.

Commenting in a statement on behalf of the St David’s Partnership - a joint venture between Landsec and intu - Colin Flinn, intu’s regional managing director, said: “Bershka’s decision to debut their Welsh flagship at St David’s further demonstrates the destination’s appeal to international brands wanting to enter the Welsh market.”

Flinn continued: “Amongst the likes of Stradivarius and H&M, trend-setting Bershka will certainly sit well on the fashion-forward Upper Grand Arcade and its arrival this month ensures our visitors have an even greater selection of fashionable retailers to shop from this festive season.”

Photo credit: St David's

