BFC announces new format for The Fashion Awards 2020

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced a new digital format for The Fashion Awards 2020, due to the restrictions imposed because of Covid-19.

The award show will celebrate brands, creatives, designers and individuals who have created positive change within the fashion industry, and will take place 3 December.

There will be 20 awards presented through a short film that will document the fashion industry through 2020, while bringing together a list of next generation opinion leaders and creatives to share their personal vision on the most important moments of this year.

The ‘New Wave: Creatives’ list also returns, which includes the most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world, according to the BFC.

Fashion Awards 2020 to go digital

Caroline Rush, BFC’s CEO, said in a statement: “What the past couple of months have shown us, is that the fashion industry is in need of a reset. This is why this year, under unique circumstances, we felt that it was important to recognise the people and businesses who played a role in some of the most important and challenging issues of our generation and champion those who raised the bar in areas such as diversity, sustainability, and community.”

BFC chair Stephanie Phair said: “This has been a year like no other. Fashion has probably been changed forever and businesses and designers have had to adapt to a new reality. It is more important than ever to recognise those in the fashion industry who played an important role in this extraordinary year, proving the compassion and resilience of our industry. This is what The Fashion Awards 2020 have set to do, by spotlighting those who have shown leadership and creative resilience over the past year.

The BFC also announced the date for The Fashion Awards 2021, which will take place on 29 November 2021, at the Royal Albert Hall, London.