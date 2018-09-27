Birkenstock opens first own US flagship store in New York

German footwear brand Birkenstock announced the opening of its first US-owned business yesterday. Located at 120 Spring Street in the historic Soho district of Lower Manhattan, the new store offers US customers the full range of women’s, men’s and kids’ merchandise, including shoes, boots, stockings, bags, belts and Birkenstock’s new Natural Skin Care series.

“The opening of our directly operated store in New York is our tribute to one of the last few fashion capitals in the world to shape global culture and consumer trends. Being here makes the brand come alive long-term and raises awareness of the many innovations in our collection for a well-informed, highly influential consumer group,” commented Birkenstock CEO Oliver Reichert in a press release.

The new store presents a new retail concept for Birkenstock, tailored to the historic location. The bright and naturally comfortable interior is based on materials typical for the brand such as cork and leather. An open atrium creates a relaxed atmosphere and an upstairs gallery is dedicated to special projects, limited edition models and collaborations, for example, with designers such as Rick Owens and 10 Corso Como.

The opening of the first own store in the US called for a collaboration as well and Birkenstock was able to win New York-based creative director and artist Amit Greenberg for a campaign that blends humor and art. It is embodied by figures that Greenberg specially invented and that are brought to life through events in various locations throughout the city, accompanied by outdoor advertising and a social media campaign that documents their experiences and follows them throughout the city.

A limited edition shoe model and a t-shirt with Amit Greenberg's Birkenstock figures are also available in celebration of the opening: the Arizona sandals in breathable Birkoflor and semi-exquisite footbed are limited to 100 pieces and exclusively available in the New York Soho store and in the US online shop for 200 US dollars.

“An important part of our business development is opening our own stores in strategic locations and in vibrant neighborhoods. New York is a core market for us. Thanks to the commitment of our retail partners in the US, our brand has been around here for decades,” added Reichert.

And indeed, the company whose roots date back to 1774, is celebrating its 50th year of distributing its products in the United States this year and demonstrates with its new location in Soho, in the heart of New York, that it will continue to expand in the US market.

The Soho store is the 47th proprietary store in the global Birkenstock network and the first in the US. The sandals, which are produced in Germany, are sold in over 100 countries around the world and on all five continents. In Germany, Birkenstock is represented at ten locations and has its own distribution companies in the USA, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

