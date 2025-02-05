Birkenstock opens pop-up at Les Deux Alpes

Footwear brand Birkenstock has opened a one-of-a-kind pop-up experience in the heart of French ski resort Les Deux Alpes, showcasing a curated selection of products for winter and post-ski recovery.

Located in a chalet, the Birkenstock month-long activation is a tailor-made retail experience, combining its brand heritage with après-ski comfort to offer visitors a unique opportunity to discover the brand and its comfort innovations.

Birkenstock Chalet pop-up Credits: Birkenstock

Set against the backdrop of the French Alps, the pop-up highlights the bold aesthetic and Brutalist-inspired design language of the German footwear brand, with a space showcasing plush shearling-lined iterations of its shoes and its premium 1774 line, alongside its care essentials line, designed to pamper tired feet after a day on the slopes.

Highlights include laser customisation service, a foot spa offering foot massages, yoga sessions, snowshoe adventures, and a dedicated winter selection of products to try on.

Visitors can also experience the orthopaedic innovation that grounds the brand, the pioneering cork-latex footbed technology that offers even weight distribution and arch support. The pop-up located at Les Terres de Venosc will run until February 26.

Birkenstock Chalet pop-up Credits: Birkenstock

