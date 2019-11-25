Black Friday sales to grow 9 percent in West End

Black Friday weekend sales are expected to grow by 9 percent year-on-year, despite declining footfall, according to the latest insights from the New West End Company, which represents 600 businesses across London’s West End.

Although the multi-year trend of declining footfall on Black Friday is expected to continue due to low consumer confidence within the UK, the New West End Company is predicting that spending will reach 164 million pounds across London’s Bond Street, Oxford Street and Regent Street over the weekend.

Henry Gregg, director of external affairs at New West End Company said in a statement: “Black Friday continues to be a significant moment on the calendar for domestic and international shoppers who are set to spend big in order to make the most of discounts.

“In the run-up to the busy Christmas period, the West End only Black Friday discounts, and the West End’s stature within the retail market, is sure to lure shoppers and provide a springboard for continued increased sales for retailers leading towards the New Year.”

After a difficult summer for West End retailers, Black Friday spending is expected to bring a “welcome relief” for the high street and it is hoped to be the catalyst to “continued spending in the run-up to Christmas,” added the New West End Company.