Boohoo to open fourth warehouse

Boohoo has agreed a long-term lease for the former warehouse of Arcadia in Daventry.

The warehouse, due to become operational in the group’s second quarter, is now Boohoo’s fourth, along with facilities in Burnley, Sheffield and Wellingborough.

Boohoo said the sites combined will give the group net sales capacity in excess of 4 billion pounds.

The group said the warehouse is scalable, with Boohoo expecting to invest over 50 million pounds in it in the coming years, increasing capacity and offering the group operational flexibility as it grows.

The deal is expected to secure up to 500 jobs and up to a further 1,000 jobs as capacity increases in the future.