Boots to reinvent its beauty hall experience

Boots is aiming to transform the “face of high street beauty” by transforming its biggest beauty halls with a “new and inspirational” look.

From April, Boots will refit 25 of its biggest beauty halls by removing traditional beauty counters and replacing them with “trending zones” and “discovery areas” as well as space for live demonstration areas, where customers will be able to get advice from the retailer’s new beauty specialists.

Boots, the only high street beauty retailer that offers the full range from ultra-premium beauty to everyday cosmetics under one roof, has stated that the changes are part of its strategy to “reinvent itself” by allowing customers to “browse and play” with all the latest products.

At the heart of the transformation will be the launch of additional brands, with 20 new beauty brands launching in the next six months, with 805 products set to launch throughout April and May.

To assist wit the new launches and to complement its existing brand experts, Boots will also be introducing over 200 beauty specialists, who they describes as being “amazing beauty fanatics” who will undergo immersive training not only on the products, but also in really understanding the motivations of the person they are talking to and helping them to achieve their goals of “looking and feeling great, inside and out”.

Seb James, senior vice president and managing director of Boots, said in a statement: “Beauty continues to be one of the most dynamic, inspiring and exciting parts of our business, and we are very excited to be completely overhauling our beauty experience.

“With 800 million people walking through our doors every year, it is no surprise that we are already the market leader in beauty, but we want customers to never have any reason to go anywhere else. Adding a little glamour, some great new service and lots of new brands to our beauty offer represents the first few steps of that journey.”

Image: courtesy of Boots