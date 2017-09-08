Bracknell's The Lexicon opens

Following months of anticipation, the five year, 240 million pounds regeneration project, which has transformed Bracknell’s town centre into a shopping and leisure center under the name The Lexicon, has opened.

Leading fashion brands such as H&M, Joules, Superdry, Office, Next, River Island and Timberland opened their doors on Thursday, September 7, alongside a new full-line Fenwick department store.

Proving to be a popular attraction, crowds queued in the hope of securing an introductory offer and a first look at the new stores, with an estimated 10,000 people visiting before lunchtime.

“We are delighted that The Lexicon has now been opened by the community in Bracknell. This scheme has transformed the town and will be a catalyst for creating value and further opportunities elsewhere in the town centre,” said James Lass, Fund Manager for the Schroder UK Real Estate Fund.

The Lexicon has created 3,500 jobs across a million square feet of retail and leisure spaces, helping to transform the area into a vibrant retail destination.

Photos courtesy of The Lexicon