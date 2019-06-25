British Retail Consortium acquires OSS Retail

The British Retail Consortium has acquired OSS Retail, previously known as the Oxford Summer School, from the British Independent Retailers Association.

The move is part of the British Retail Consortium’s ‘Better Jobs’ campaign and its “ongoing commitment to repositioning retail as a career of choice”.

In a short statement, the British Retail Consortium said that with the changing nature of jobs in the retail industry, talent retention and development is vital to the industry’s ongoing transformation, and that OSS Retail has an “amazing heritage of over 90 years in developing talent across the industry” as its leadership programmes are run by retailers for retailers”.

The OSS alumni include many well-known retail leaders including Mark Newton-Jones, chief executive of Mothercare, and Marigay McKee, former president of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Commenting on the acquisition, Helen Dickinson British Retail Consortium chief executive, said: “This is an exciting time for the industry as it responds to the changing retail landscape. With technology changing the way consumers shop, it is essential we invest in the people who will facilitate the future successes of the industry.

“Recently, our BRC Learning division has launched two new apprenticeships into the market and launched Rethink Retail, our new careers guidance website. Working with OSS Retail will allow us to further build on our careers and development offering, for the benefit of our members and the wider industry.”

Dominic Prendergast, consultant managing director of OSS Retail, added: “We are delighted to have joined the BRC who will enable us to continue our growth plans and target a wider customer base. This demonstrates our commitment to continue developing our customers’ talent, at the same time underpinning retail as a career of choice.”