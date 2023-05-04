Bumpsuit opens first pop-up in Los Angeles

Bumpsuit, the celebrity favourite maternity clothing brand, has opened its first physical retail presence with a pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.

The pop-up pod, located on the lawn across from Nordstrom, has been fully outfitted and designed by Will Fox of Fox Fox Studio and will run until May 24.

The digital native brand is stocking its essentials, including dresses, shapewear, loungewear, and baby carriers in the pop-up, as well as the brand’s newest category, shapewear swim.

Nicole Trunfio, founder of Bumpsuit, said in a statement: "I am thrilled to bring Bumpsuit to life with our first retail experience at the Grove in Los Angeles. Timed to coincide with the launch of our latest product range, The Armadillo Baby Carrier, and our Bumpsuit community walks, the Pop-up is a hub of empowerment and connection. We've created an experience to celebrate women, and to help them feel strong, beautiful and supported."

Image: Bumpsuit; The Grove pop-up

Image: Bumpsuit; The Grove pop-up

Image: Bumpsuit; The Grove pop-up