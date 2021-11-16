Burberry opens flagship store in Shanghai

Luxury retailer Burberry has opened its flagship store in Shanghai.

Located at Shanghai Plaza 66, the store is the second flagship to feature the brand’s new global design concept.

The store was designed in collaboration with architect Vincenzo De Cotiis, who has skewed Burberry’s familiar classicism, creating a more modern environment through a juxtaposition of luxurious and brutalist elements. The core colours of the brand, beige, black, white and red, are placed throughout the store with Burberry’s iconic pattern reinterpreted into the ceiling’s mirrored zones.

“We wanted to create a domestic shell, a home where art, culture and people move through intelligent and elegant modernity. The place as a portrait,” said De Cotiis, speaking on the design of the store.

As a result of Burberry’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the Plaza 66 store is carbon neutral and undergoing a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification process.

The brand plans on opening two more flagship stores in Paris and London in the next year, both featuring its newest design concept.

“We are delighted to open the doors of our newest flagship store at Plaza 66 within the highly-dynamic and cosmopolitan city of Shanghai. A place of discovery, the store is emblematic of our rich heritage - at once, embodying creativity and innovation with our new global design concept, while supporting China’s ambition to become carbon neutral,” said Burberry’s China president, Josie Zhang.