Burberry unveils refurbished New Bond Street flagship

British luxury brand Burberry has reopened its flagship store on London’s New Bond Street, where a whole new appearance has been unveiled in honour of the label’s heritage.

Described by the brand as “an evolution” of its store concept, the flagship houses an immersive shopping experience, offering womenswear, menswear, eyewear, shoes and accessories, while also displaying a stronger focus on leather goods and a new VIP area.

This emphasis on leather goods comes as an extension of a strategy outlined by Burberry’s recently appointed CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, who set out to enhance the category for younger consumers.

Credits: Burberry. New Bond Street flagship store.

Meanwhile, the interior of the store takes a minimalist approach, with contemporary furniture and a stripped-back setting formed to spotlight key Burberry pieces.

The iconic Burberry check can also be seen in the overhead lighting, which takes the shape of the print in a similarly clean-cut manner.

In a release, Akeroyd said: “We are excited to open the doors of our newly refurbished flagship store on New Bond Street in one of London and the world’s premier luxury shopping destinations.

“The store showcases our beautifully crafted products in a luxury setting that connects our customers with our brand and unique heritage.

“We look forward to welcoming back our local and international customers to our new home – and unveiling Daniel’s collection when it arrives in store in September.”