Calvin Klein unveils new concept store in Paris

American designer brand Calvin Klein, owned by PVH, has unveiled a new global flagship store in Paris featuring its new ‘Chalk’ design concept to elevate the consumer experience.

Located at 44 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Paris, the 6,450 square foot flagship opens on Friday, June 14. It will offer the brand’s full apparel and lifestyle offering alongside what it calls the “most immersive brand experience” on one of the world’s most celebrated fashion avenues.

The ‘Chalk’ concept has been designed to embody all things Calvin Klein and reaffirm the brand’s modern, minimalist, and sensual design codes through an elevated consumer experience and intentional design scheme.

This has been brought to life through “communicative architecture, contemporary finishes and monochromatic palettes,” with tonal shades and stainless-steel surfaces contrasting with wood accents, minimalist furniture and soft lighting.

The store also offers inviting fitting rooms featuring Douglas fir wood accents, textured carpets and soft lighting "for a comfortable experience," and showcases campaign imagery to reinforce the brand’s visual identity and highlight the Calvin Klein aesthetic.

Calvin Klein establishes premium retail positioning in Paris

On the opening, Eva Serrano, global brand president at Calvin Klein, said in a statement: "I started my career as a sales assistant and the lessons I learned in that store – about product, about the environment, about how to make an impact on customers – continue to drive the vision for Calvin Klein.

“The Champs-Élysées flagship embodies everything that Calvin Klein stands for, creating an environment that inspires our consumers and encourages them to experience the Calvin Klein lifestyle, not just through our products, but also our aesthetics."

The three-story Calvin Klein Champs-Élysées store aims to establish the brand’s retail presence in the fashion capital while reasserting its premium positioning with consumers, added the brand.

Each floor presents a clean, natural canvas to showcase the latest collection, with women’s housed on the ground floor and men’s on the mezzanine. The lower level offers the largest in-store Calvin Klein underwear and loungewear department in Europe, designed to reflect the brand’s strength in the category.

In addition, the store has been designed to provide an elevated setting to host seasonal experiential concepts and consumer activations. It will open with a limited-edition menswear and womenswear capsule designed in a bespoke colour palette with custom Calvin Klein Paris branding.

Following the Paris opening, Calvin Klein said it has plans to roll out the ‘Chalk’ concept in stores around the world.

