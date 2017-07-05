Carhartt WIP is the latest brand to join King’s Cross revamp

Carhartt Work In Progress (WIP), the European development of American workwear brand Carhartt, is the latest retailer to announce it’s move to King’s Cross.

Set to open its new retail location in September, the brand will occupy a 2,500 square-foot store on King’s Boulevard. Designed by Faye Toogood, the store will feature a modular layout, which allows the brand freedom to adapt its interior to match its changing retail campaigns. The multidisciplinary designer is best known for her exhibition designs for Hermès and Somerset House.

The store, which will be the fourth Carhartt WIP store in London, will be exclusively home to the brand’s collaborations and special products - effectively drawing customers to the new King’s Boulevard.

Carhartt WIP is the third brand to announce its move to King’s Boulevard - joining Nike Central which opened August 2016, and Womenswear retailer Jigsaw who is set to open at Three Pancras Square in the coming months. The remaining retail units are under offer, with more brand announcements to follow.

“Iconic King’s Cross is one of London’s most vibrant, energetic and dynamic neighbourhoods right now, and the retail element is the next layer to be revealed. We are hand picking important and influential brands whom can express their stories, through dynamic store design that incorporates their digital world, fresh approaches to visual merchandising innovation, and collaborations and links to art and culture, and who will offer enriching shopping experiences, to both national and international visitors,” said Craig White, Project Director at Argent, the company responsible for the King’s Cross development in a press statement.

Annual footfall on King’s Boulevard is estimated to hit 18 million people by 2019. Autumn 2018 will see the opening of Coal Drops Yard, 100,000 square foot for up to 65 shops, a major restaurant and numerous cafes.

Carhartt WIP will offer the iconic King’s Cross, an equally iconic selection of contemporary clothing and accessories, paying homage to the original Carhartt brand founded 120 years ago in Detroit.

Photo courtesy of Kings Cross