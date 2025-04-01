Carhartt WIP launches coffee concept at Nordstrom Men’s store

Carhartt WIP, the streetwear version of workwear brand Carhartt, has launched its first US-based coffee concept at Nordstrom Men’s store in New York City.

The concept is in partnership with Nordstrom Ebar, the coffee bar within the department store, and follows multiple in-store Carhartt WIP Coffee spaces across Europe and Asia.

Located at 235 West 57th Street, the coffee concept will operate alongside a Carhartt WIP shop-in-shop concept showcasing the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection, including graphic T-shirts and a hooded sweatshirt featuring a unique illustration designed exclusively for Nordstrom. The spaces for both have been designed by Counterfeit Studio London and will be open for 12 weeks.

Carhartt WIP shop-in-shop concept at Nordstrom Men’s store in New York City Credits: Claire Esparros for Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Ebar will serve a Carhartt WIP signature cold brew with sweet turmeric and butterscotch cold foam, along with Carhartt WIP shortbread cookies.

Jian DeLeon, men’s fashion director at Nordstrom, said in a statement: “Carhartt WIP has long been a brand that seamlessly crosses over between generational styles and subcultures - from vintage aficionados to streetwear enthusiasts—making it a natural fit for Nordstrom’s audience.

“We’re excited to bring their first US-based coffee concept to our New York City Men’s Store, creating a space that reflects the brand’s cultural influence beyond apparel. This collaboration not only highlights Carhartt WIP’s design ethos but also offers our customers an engaging shopping experience.”

Carhartt WIP coffee concept at Nordstrom Men’s store in New York City Credits: Brian Bills for Nordstrom

The shop-in-shop concept will run concurrently in other Nordstrom locations, including Austin, Chicago, Seattle, and Walnut Creek, California, until May 4.

Carhartt WIP was established in 1994 by Edwin Faeh and operates more than 100 stores in Europe, Asia and the US.