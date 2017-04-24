Cartier to launch pop-up shop with Net-a-Porter

Cartier has entered into its first partnership with Net-a-Porter for an e-commerce exclusive that will see the launch of a pop-up shop to welcome its Panthère de Cartier watch, a timepiece from the early eighties.

The newly reinstated collection will comprise of 12 models across yellow gold, rose gold, white gold and stainless steel variations, with and without diamond bezels. A further two creations have been directly inspired by the emblematic spotted panther motif, in rose gold and black lacquer as well as white gold and diamonds, both of which are limited edition.

The collection will be available through a dedicated Cartier pop-up shop, created exclusively for the launch of the Panthère collection for one month only, where Net-a-Porter will produce specific content for its platforms and social media channels to pay homage to the feminine jewellery watch.

“I am delighted that Cartier has chosen Yoox Net-a-Porter Group as its first online retail partner to sell the Panthère watch. This partnership with the renowned French jeweler and fine watchmaker for this exclusive pop-up is a major success and marks another milestone in our long-term strategy,” said Federico Marchetti, chief executive Yoox Net-a-Porter Group. “Our discerning customers love to shop for the very best in luxury and we are thrilled to give them access to this magnificent collection. Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans to expand our fine jewellery and watches category and bring more iconic hard-luxury brands into a global online world.”

The Cartier Panthère collection will be available on Net-a-Porter from May 2 until May 31, 2017. Following this, in all Cartier boutiques and authorised watch dealers. Prices range from 3,200 to 133,000 pounds.