Cashmere brand Soft Goat opens first international store

Swedish luxury cashmere brand Soft Goat is expanding into new markets with its first-ever international store in Oslo, Norway, and strengthening its UK presence, adding Browns and Harrods to its list of stockists.

Soft Goat’s first international store marks the brand’s second store, and first outside of Sweden, in Oslo, Norway, and features a new visual retail identity, created in collaboration with interior designers Daniel Östman and Hultman Vogt, which will roll out across future store locations.

Soft Goat Oslo, Norway store Credits: Soft Goat

Located on Prinsens gate 27 in the heart of Oslo, the 645 square foot Soft Goat store features a store concept that translates the brand’s minimalistic yet vibrant aesthetic into a calm, tactile environment, grounded in natural materials to mirror its focus on quality and longevity.

The brand has used birch wood, rich textiles, blackened brass and marble flooring, alongside bespoke lighting, to create a quiet, luxurious backdrop, intentionally setting the raw tactility of the materials against the softness of Soft Goat’s plush knits.

In a statement, Soft Goat said the concept aims to offer a “personal yet impactful experience, reflecting Soft Goat’s core values of quality, heritage and contemporary design”. The neutral base runs throughout the main space, while the fitting rooms are wrapped in a soft, striking pink to add a “refined sense of warmth and intimacy that heightens the act of trying on knitwear and subtly nods to modern femininity”.

Soft Goat Oslo, Norway store Credits: Soft Goat

Daniel Östman, the interior designer behind Soft Goat’s new retail concept and physical expression, said: “We wanted the space to reflect Soft Goat’s design ambition, to be minimalistic yet vibrant. Our design ethos was to create the perfect backdrop for Soft Goat’s collections. The interior is contemporary and modern in all aspects, with moments referencing the later decades of the 20th century.”

Soft Goat, known for its contemporary luxury knits, is also strengthening its UK presence, adding luxury retailers Harrods and Browns to its stockists, which also includes Selfridges.

In Harrods, the brand will be showcasing a curated selection on the retailer’s fourth floor in the contemporary and denim department, while at Browns, its products will be available online and through the retailer’s by-appointment luxury private shopping service.

These new additions follow the success of Soft Goat’s London debut at Selfridges Oxford Street, where a 215 square foot pop-up store launched in Q4 2024. Originally scheduled for two months, the installation was extended until April 2025 due to strong customer demand and high satisfaction. Following the pop-up, Soft Goat has continued to be available at Selfridges’ Contemporary Studio space.