Champion partners with Super Mario Bros for limited-edition collection

Champion Athleticwear has partnered up with Super Mario Bros to create a limited-edition capsule collection in celebration of 35 years of the video game.

The limited-edition collection includes anoraks, crews, hoodies, joggers and t-shirts featuring retro Japanese box art graphics which were created for the original Super Mario Bros.

Each apparel item displays a new twist on classic characters from the video game such as Bowser, Mario, Princess Peach and Toad. The clothing features graphics such as a monochrome Toad jumping onto Champion’s cloud dye tee to fire Mario bouncing fireballs across the brand’s reverse weave hoodie.

There is a particularly small quantity of the red super fleece 3.0 overalls that resemble Mario’s well-known outfit.

David Robertson, director of global brand marketing at Champion, said in a statement: “As a brand that celebrated its centennial anniversary last year, Champion was thrilled to commemorate another iconic brand’s milestone.

“From the beginning, Super Mario Bros. has represented teamwork by introducing many beloved characters who work together for the greater good. Champion is a brand that celebrates teams, in any shape or form, and we’re excited to welcome the whole Super Mario Bros. crew to ours.”

The collection is available to shop on Champion’s website or from various other retailers including Finish Line, PacSun, Jimmy Jazz, Tilly’s, Zumiez and Shiekh Shoes with prices ranging from 30 to 150 dollars.

This is not Champion’s first time in the gaming world, the brand recently launched a gamer collection in recognition of gaming as a sport.