Charity seeks to support the homeless by selling old stock from retailers

Sutton Night Watch (SNW) Homeless Charity has launched an appeal for fashion retailers to donate their old season stock for the new SNWOutlet platform to raise money for the homeless.

The charity is situated in the south London suburbs of Wallington. Its premises offer services to both rough sleepers and the vulnerable, including nourishing meals, bags of take away grocery shopping, use of showers and laundry facilities, as well as clothing and toiletries.

Denise Royce, retail procurement manager of SNW, said in a statement: “Having a love of style, fashion and a challenge I saw the scope in the donated clothing when I joined SNW last October. Firstly, I washed and ironed the nicer pieces and popped them on facebook and they began to sell.

“Next I advertised everywhere I could think of asking for donations of quality, higher end, vintage and designer new and pre-loved fashion, footwear and accessories. The response was tremendously generous from both the general public and fashion industry namely Phase Eight.”

SNWOutlet will sell new quality high street brands of fashion, footwear and accessories, together with higher end designer and vintage items, but at a third of the price compared to other retailers.