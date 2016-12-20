China to regulate it's e-commerce industry

China's growing e-commerce industry will soon be regulated as it's growth continues to defy any economic slowdowns. China is currently the world's largest e-commerce market, reporting over 20 trillion yuan (about 2.87 trillion dollars), with online retail sales totaling 3.88 trillion yuan.

According to the Shanghai Daily, the country's leading legislature will draft laws to both regulate and facilitate its boom, enforcing protection for consumers, brands and the industry.

Explaining the draft to lawmakers on Monday morning, Lyu Zushan, deputy director with the NPC's Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, said booming e-commerce in recent years had served to reveal loopholes in China's legal system and commercial rules.

The draft law will facilitate e-commerce growth, help maintain market order and protect consumer rights.

The draft law said the nation should put online and offline commercial activities on an equal footing and protect the safety of e-commerce transactions.

All brands and operations required to pay taxes

All e-commerce operators have an obligation to pay taxes and should acquire the necessary business certificates, under the draft.

Operators must also ensure personal information security for consumers. Those that fail will face fines of up to 500,000 yuan and could have their business certificates revoked.

They must also work to protect intellectual property, the draft said, after widely-publicized issues with counterfeiting and selling fake luxury goods.

The draft requires third-party e-commerce platforms to offer technical support for "law enforcement activities by relevant authorities."

In addition, the draft law said China will work to facilitate cross-border online shopping and push forward exchange and communication on cross-border e-commerce with different countries and regions.

The Ministry of Commerce predicted the volume of cross-border e-commerce in 2016 will reach 6.5 trillion yuan and will soon account for 20 percent of China's foreign trade.

"Promoting e-commerce is conducive to China's opening-up strategic layout and the optimization and upgrading of its foreign trade," Lyu said. "It is also conducive to building the Belt and Road Initiative and to implementation of the FTA (free trade area) strategy."

Photo credit: Alibaba logo