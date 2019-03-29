Chinese franchise to bid for LK Bennett

LK Bennett has yet to find a buyer after it collapsed into administration early March.

The retailer's Chinese franchise parter, Byland UK, has reportedly made an offer, which previously saw footwear giant Dune make a bid for the British fashion business.

Sky News reported Byland UK had approached former LK Bennett chief executive Darren Topp and former finance director Andrew Ellis to assist with the offer. Ernst and Young, the appointed administrators, aimed to reach a deal before receiving a last-minute offer from Byland UK.

It is thought Byland made a higher offer than Dune. Currently 500 jobs are at stake as LK Bennett searches for a buyer.

Photo credit: LK Bennett website