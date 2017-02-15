Coach opens first store in Italy

New York-based fashion and accessories label Coach has opened its first standalone store in Italy on Milan’s premiere shopping street, Via Montenapoleone.

The 1,650 square foot store has been designed by executive creative director Stuart Vevers in partnership with William Sofield, designer and president of Studio Sofield and fuses the existing historic architectural elements with the brand’s signature interior features.

In a nod to Coach’s heritage, flooring is composed of carriage-house brick, while the modern concrete, vintage pink granite, and exposed terracotta walls aim to deliver a unique mix of contrasting textures.

Commenting on the design, Vevers said: “This store is quite unique. When we broke through the walls we discovered original architectural details that we decided to incorporate into the store design. The varying textures of the past combined with modern elements are very much what Coach is about—authenticity, being true to ourselves and adding the unexpected.”

The store features a curated range of the Coach collection including ready-to-wear and accessories for women, along with a selection of bags and accessories for both men and women. In addition, the store houses a Craftsmanship Bar offering leather care and monogramming.

Andrew Stanleick, president, Coach Europe added: “With the opening of Milan, we add an influential footprint to the Coach store portfolio in one of the world’s most revered fashion capitals. We are confident our modern luxury concept, combined with Coach’s iconic leather goods and celebrated ready-to-wear, will make our new store a key destination for the discerning Milanese client as well as those who visit the city.”

Images: courtesy of Coach