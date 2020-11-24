Confirmed: Non-essential stores in England to reopen on 2 December

Prime minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that non-essential retailers in England will reopen on 2 December when the country is scheduled to exit its second national lockdown.

As part of a ‘Covid-19 winter plan’, the country will again be split into three separate tiers classified as either medium, high or very high alert - with each classification requiring a different extent of restrictions.

“For the first time since this wretched virus took hold, we can see a route out of the pandemic,” Johnson told Parliament via video call, referring to recent positive trial results of several Covid-19 vaccines, including one developed by the University of Oxford.

Johnson said the vaccines, along with advances and treatment and testing, should by Spring “reduce the need for the restrictions we have endured in 2020 and make the whole concept of a Covid lockdown redundant”.

He added: “But the hard truth, Mr Speaker, is that we are not there yet. First, we must get through Winter without the virus spreading out of control and squandering our hard-won gains, at exactly the time when the burden on the NHS is always greatest. Our Winter Plan is designed to carry us safely to Spring.”

Welcome relief for UK retailers

Helen Dickinson, the CEO of the British Retail Consortium, said retailers will be “relieved” by the PMs announcement.

“SAGE data has always highlighted that retail is a safe environment, and firms have spent hundreds of millions on safety measures including perspex screens, additional cleaning, and social distancing and will continue to follow all safety guidance,” Dickinson said. “As a result, customers can be reassured that retail premises are Covid-secure and safe to visit over the festive period.”

She continued: “Shops - from high streets to retail parks - play an integral role in the runup to Christmas. While retailers have stepped up their online delivery over the course of 2020, the bulk of Christmas shopping tends to be done in store. The Government's decision to keep all of retail open will help to preserve jobs and the economy and help keep Christmas a festive occasion for everyone.”