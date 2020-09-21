Converse All Stars Programme facilitates a community focused ecosystem

Converse has been growing, engaging and building with a group of more than 3,000 individuals from more than 27 countries to shape the future of Converse on its social and digital platforms.

The shoe giant’s commitment to the community is emphasised by a one million dollar accelerator programme, Converse All Star Captains. This is to fast track the progress of 13 individual All Stars who are driven by their ambition to create action in diversity, inclusivity, sustainability and youth development.

In October 2020, individual All Stars will have the opportunity to submit ideas to the Converse creative network. As well, up to 250 creative individuals will be invited to join Converse All Stars through November 2020, according to the Nike website.

The most recent All Star Series session included workshops, conversations and performances from the likes of Issa Rae, Lay Zhang, Tobe Nwigwe, Jefferson Hack, Virgil Abloh and Samuel Ross.

Jesse Stollak, Converse CMO, said in a statement: “With the All Star Series, we're able to share this amazing creative curriculum. The programming is designed to provide access to real-world advice, building confidence and getting valuable feedback on ideas.

“This generation creates with intent, they’re operating with an urgency and focused on where the world needs change. We want to champion ideas that create more opportunity to accelerate this impact.

“This is a shift of thinking: from witness to co-conspirator. While Converse footwear has been worn by cultural pioneers and changemakers in history, now we are striving to make change together,” Stollak concluded.

A film was created by the All Star Community to represent the pursuit of progress, it was written by Ifeoma “Ify” White-Thorpe under the mentorship of Issa Rae with original music by James and Phillip Mathew under the mentorship of Tyler, the creator, and directed by first-generation, Mexican-American writer and director Leo Aguirre.