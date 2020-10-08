Coty expands Kylie Skin's flagship websites to UK, France, Germany and Australia

Beauty company, Coty, has announced the expansion of Kylie Skin to the UK, France, Germany and Australia.

Consumers will be able to use the direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites to purchase products in their local language and currencies without incurring additional custom fees and charges, with faster delivery promised.

“We are still observing that the collections sell out quickly. The lip balm set, which was recently launched on her birthday in August, was sold out within 18 minutes,” said Simona Cattaneo, president of luxury brands at Coty, in a statement.

“The launch of Kylie Skin's international websites also underscores Coty's strategic commitment to strengthening the DTC business model."

While the starting range of the Australian website includes the face moisturiser, vanilla milk toner, foaming face wash, coconut body scrub, walnut face scrub, hydrating face mask, vitamin c serum and eye cream. The European website also consists of the coconut body lotion and the Kylie Skin travel bag.

Kylie Skin first launched in May 2019, and started its move to Europe a year later to over 2,000 doors in 25 countries with the Douglas Group, a leading multi-channel premium beauty retailer.

Kylie Jenner commented: “I'm very excited about the launch of KylieSkin.com in markets around the world. I've always had a desire to bring my skin care line to more consumers around the world and with the new websites it is now easier to buy and deliver faster.

“I look forward to meeting more customers in the UK, France, Germany and Australia to learn about their favourite products and how they use them in their daily routines.”