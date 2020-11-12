Debenhams celebrates real families in festive campaign

Department store Debenhams has cast “real families” in this year’s Christmas campaign, for the first time in the brand’s history.

The campaign which runs across digital, social media and print, celebrates families of what the department store calls “dedicated shoppers” as well as people who reflect the UK population’s diversity, something Debenhams added, “is important to the brand DNA”.

Each of the families featured showcase what Christmas really means to them and how they celebrate the festive season, while also centring on the “giftastic” concept of thoughtful gifting for all the family.

Mark Stevens, creative director at Debenhams said in a statement: “We recognise just how important Christmas will be this year, more than ever before. We’ve thought of every possible gift to take the stress out of shopping online to make it easier for our customers to shop thoughtful gifts for their family and friends without blowing the budget.”

There is also a focus on luxury brands for him and her in the campaign, featuring brands such as Tiffany and Co, Acqua di Parma, as well as gift sets across skincare, makeup and fragrance. With Debenhams adding that beauty gifts are “particularly key” to this year’s Christmas campaign.

Images: courtesy of Debenhams