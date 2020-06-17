Debenhams prepares to reopen 38 additional stores

At the beginning of the week, as was the case with many UK retailers, Debenhams was able to successfully reopen 50 stores, following the government’s decision to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures. Now, the department store has announced that it is preparing to reopen an additional number of stores on June 17.

38 locations belong to the list of Debenhams stores to follow suit in the reopening phase, with the rest planned to follow shortly after. While four shops have been able to offer renewed in-store service in Northern Ireland, the company is observing governmental guidelines from Wales and Scotland to determine when stores can reopen in these countries.

Safety measures including the installation of 2,000 perspex screens at tills, the provision of visors and gloves to staff and the introduction of queue management processes have been implemented at each Debenhams store.

“We are pleased with the first day of reopening in England yesterday, following the reopening of our Northern Irish stores last week,” said Steven Cook, managing director of Debenhams, in a statement on Tuesday. “Our customers have been complimentary about the safety precautions we have introduced.

“It’s very early days of course, but we look forward to opening most of our remaining English stores on Wednesday. Longer-term, there will be plenty of issues to be resolved, notably around unstainable rates bills, if the High Street is going to get back onto a sustainable footing.”