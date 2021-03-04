Deichmann to join line-up at Touchwood Solihull

Lend Lease Retail Partnership (LLRP), a fund managed by Lendlease, has announced the signing of European footwear retailer Deichmann at Touchwood Solihull.

Located opposite Schuh on the Crescent Arcade, the new 15,200-square-foot store will open in late Spring and will carry a broad selection of Deichmann’s footwear, from smart to casual, across men’s, women’s, and children’s lines.

Deichmann has previously announced expansion plans which include supporting British high streets amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last week, the UK government unveiled its “cautious” roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions over the coming months, which includes reopening non-essential stores from April 12.

“We’re delighted to have exchanged on Touchwood. Solihull is a great location, and we look forward to welcoming customers into our new store later this year,” Deichmann director Andy Underwood said in a release.

“Our fantastic value-for-money footwear and accessories offer something for all the family. We’re happy we can do our part to support British high streets and shopping centres in the current climate.”

Guy Thomas, head of retail at Lendlease, said the signing of Deichmann was “hopefully the first of more positive news as we move through 2021”.

“It has been a challenging 12 months, but deals have continued within the centre as we look to ensure Touchwood maintains its appeal when retail starts to re-open, and customers return in due course,” Thomas said.