Dior staging two runway shows for opening of Japanese boutique

Dior, which will be opening its largest ever store in Japan, has announced that today, April 19, they will be hosting both a haute couture show and a men's runway show.

For the couture collection, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has designed eight looks inspired by Japan. Kris van Assche, the designer for Dior Homme, will present the first ever men's pre-fall line for the brand. In the spirt of see-now-buy-now, the line will be available for in store purchase the next day.

Chiuri has also designed a cherry blossom themed ready-to-wear and accessory collection that will be sold exclusively at the new store in Ginza. The line will include dresses, bags and jackets. The words "Jardon Japonais Christian Dior 1953" are etched across the garments, in reference to a similar items Christian Dior himself designed back then.

Th new five-story Dior boutique anchors Ginza Six, a new luxury shopping destination that also features luxury brands including Céline, Saint Laurent and Valentino. Ginza Six has become a popular tourist shopping destination, and Japan is also showing quality economic growth.

Moody's latest report on Japan says that the country's economy is showing evidence of incremental progress of reflation. Although the yen has weakened since September 2016, the government announced a fiscal package last August that is expected to provide support to the domestic economy.

As for Dior's new store, it features a spacious men's level on the lower floor, three smaller floors for women's merchandise, and a café that is part of a collaboration with Pierre Hermé. The spacious interior of the store was designed by Peter Marino.

Dior has a storied history in Japan. In 1959, Empress Michiko had the fashion house design three dresses for her civil wedding ceremony.

Last year, even after facing a period of economic downturn, the Japanese luxury goods market still saw some moderate growth. According to a report by Euromonitor, consumer confidence rose to a higher than expected level in Japan during December 2016 with consumer perception improving across most of the major markets.

Dior CEO Sidney Toledano told WWD that, "The important thing in Japan is that we want to continue. We believe in the market. We believe in the market as one of the key luxury markets in the world. Japanese customers are loyal and they are looking for quality.”

photo: via Dior.com