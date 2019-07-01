Dior to open Champs-Elysées pop-up

The Champs-Elysées is home to some of the world's finest shopping establishments, and it's about to be home to a new Dior pop-up shop. While the current Dior flagship on Avenue Montaigne in Paris is closed for renovations the company couldn't miss out on their brick-and-mortar presence. However, the store does open at a less than glorious moment in history for the Champs-Elysées.

The yellow vest protesters in France have greatly affected traffic on the famed shopping and tourist strip. The strip has been repeatedly closed to traffic and tourists in wake of the protests. Ruptly posted a video on Youtube this morning showing the thirty-third straight week of protests in Paris.

Opening on the strip might be a gamble right now, but they will be right across the street from Cartier, another luxury shopping destination. The Avenue Montaigne shop is slated to reopen in 2020.