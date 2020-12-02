Don’t leave Christmas shopping to the last minute, BRC urges

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has urged UK consumers not to leave Christmas shopping - whether online or in-store - to the last minute this year to avoid retailers from being overwhelmed.

It comes after non-essential retailers were permitted to reopen on Wednesday following a one-month national lockdown. The government also this week gave retailers permission to extend opening hours in December to offset the losses in the run-up to Christmas.

“Celebrations are a little different this year, but we all want to keep Christmas special. To avoid disappointment, and to keep everyone as safe as possible, we are encouraging people not to leave their shopping - online and in-store - to the last minute,” said BRC CEO Helen Dickinson in a statement.

“This way we can ensure our fellow customers and all the store colleagues, warehouse workers and delivery drivers working behind the scenes, have the space they need to stay safe and well.

“The public can do their Christmas shopping confident that retail operations are covid-secure and retailers are doing everything to keep them safe. And with plenty of gifts and other festive items on offer, everyone can shop in the knowledge that every purchase we make is a retailer helped, a job protected and a local community supported.”