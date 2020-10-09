Dorothy Perkins and Burton Menswear announce new partnership with First Insight

Arcadia-owned retailers Dorothy Perkins and Burton Menswear have announced they are partnering up with predictive analytics platform First Insight.

Using the company’s consumer-driven predictive analytics, the brands will now be able to “operationalise product testing, allowing them to make faster and better merchandising decisions to show which products present the greatest opportunity”.

First Insight uses online social engagement tools to gather real-time customer preference, pricing and sentiment data on potential product offerings.

“Knowing and understanding the customer is the only way retailers and brands can stay ahead in today’s ever-changing retail landscape,” Greg Petro, CEO and founder of First Insight, said in a statement.

“By incorporating the voice of the customer, the brands can be sure they are making optimal decisions about selecting the right range of products to bring to market.”

John Kenchington, multichannel director of Dorothy Perkins and Burton Menswear, commented: “First Insight enables us to reduce our reliance on historical sales data, store testing and pure instinct and instead place our customers at the heart of our decisions by directly asking them about new products before we go to market.”