EB Denim opens debut flagship store in Los Angeles

EB Denim has opened its first-ever retail store in Los Angeles, its native city.

Located at 217 S La Brea Avenue, the new flagship location is set to serve as a home base for the brand, offering EB Denim’s denim collections, essentials, and seasonal drops. The store features the brand’s distinctive signature style, measuring more than 5,500 square feet with heritage brick walls, vintage tiles, and arched doorways.

Founded in 2016 by Elena Bonvicini, who used to reimagine vintage jeans into unique garments for friends, the opening of EB Denim’s first store is a milestone in the brand’s growth while underlining its ongoing commitment to community and LA‑made craftsmanship.

EB Denim Credits: EB Denim

The flagship store is the result of a creative partnership between Bonvicini and her father, a retail architect, who combined the distinctive character of West Hollywood with EB Denim’s brand identity. The duo worked closely together, alongside the recently appointed Creative Director Becky Bunn, who assisted in executing the project vision.

“It’s really a big opportunity for us to connect with our customers on a deeper level and really understand from them what works and what doesn’t,” said Elena Bonvicini, EB Denim, in a statement. “To just truly create the best possible product and have those daily interactions — that’s something we’ve been missing because everything has been so virtual.”

Featuring its founder’s creative influence throughout, the flagship store will also be used as a showroom and event space for the broader EB Denim and local community. The loft upstairs will serve as EB Denim’s design studio, with the ground floor dedicated to a retail storefront. The back space will house the team’s offices and warehouse.

The flagship opening comes after a nearly five-year journey, which first began when EB Denim partnered with Revolve and Selfridges to host pop-up stores. The brand aims to launch its new collections in its flagship store first to cultivate a more personal collection with its community.

To celebrate the opening of its first flagship, EB Denim hosted an intimate store event on September 4.