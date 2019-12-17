eBay announces new system to become major player in the sneaker marketplace

eBay is building its competitive edge in the growing sneaker market. The company announced new incentives to both sneaker sellers and sneaker shoppers to use its online marketplace.

Going forward, all sneakers sold for 100 dollars or more through eBay will not be charged any selling fees. For shoppers, eBay is making itself a more attractive e-commerce option through launching a month of sneaker drops to celebrate designer collaborations, top brands and rare designs from the past year.

Nearly six million sneakers were sold through eBay in 2019, with 1.5 million live listings at the moment. eBay expects its presence in the sneaker resale market to continue growing through its new offerings to both sellers and shoppers, and it hopes to increase its selection of new, rare, and emerging styles.

"As the originator of the sneaker resale game, eBay continues to be a top source for emerging and collectible styles, and with high demand, we want our sellers and buyers to get in on the action," Jeff Chan, the company's head of men's footwear and apparel, said in a statement "For our community of diehard sneakerheads, eliminating selling fees allows them to turn their kicks into more cash to fund future purchases, and results in a more robust sneaker inventory for shoppers everywhere."